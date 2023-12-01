Brooks (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie running back out of BYU was able to log a week of limited practice sessions, and he's got a chance to appear in his first game since Week 6 this Sunday. The Dolphins have yet to activate Brooks to their active roster though, which must be done in order for the 23-year-old to play in Week 13.