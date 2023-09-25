Brooks carried six nine times for 66 yards during Sunday's 70-20 blowout win over the Broncos.

Brooks got a chance to operate as the No. 3 back behind Raheem Mostert (142 scrimmage yards, four total TDs) and De'Von Achane (233 scrimmage yards, four total TDs) with Salvon Ahmed (groin) sidelined. Though he couldn't match the otherworldly production of Achane and Mostert, Brooks recorded an efficient 7.3 YPC against an outmatched and gassed Broncos defense, an impressive showing in his debut handling offensive work at the NFL level. Even if Ahmed misses more time, though, Brooks will likely revert back to a true reserve role Week 4 versus the Bills.