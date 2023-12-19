Brooks (ankle/knee) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
Brooks hasn't played since Week 6 against the Panthers when he suffered an ankle sprain that led to his stint on IR. The return of the BYU product will bolster the depth of the Dolphins' backfield, where he'll slot in behind Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and likely, Jeff Wilson.
