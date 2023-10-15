Brooks was ruled out in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers due to an ankle injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe notes that Brooks was avoiding putting pressure on his right leg and that his teammates came over to console him while on the cart. The Dolphins haven't provided an update on the extent of Brooks' injury, but he looks like he could be at risk of missing time. With De'Von Achane (knee) moving to injured reserve earlier this week, Brooks and Salvon Ahmed stepped into larger backup roles behind lead back Raheem Mostert. Brooks had a 28-yard run before leaving the game, but he combined for zero yards on his other five carries.