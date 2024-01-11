Brooks played seven snaps on special teams during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Buffalo. Across nine appearances as a rookie this season, he rushed 19 times for 106 yards (5.6 YPC).

Brooks only handled offensive snaps in four of nine appearances as a rookie, but he looked competent in Miami's rushing scheme in limited action. A stint on IR due to an ankle injury suffered Week 6 briefly halted Brooks' progress, but he'll remain available as a depth option for Miami's hopeful playoff run. In deeper dynasty formats, the age of Raheem Mostert (knee) and Jeff Wilson ahead of Brooks on the depth chart makes him an interesting long-term stash.