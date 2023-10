Brooks (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Brooks sprained his ankle in Week 6 against Carolina, and he will be sidelined until at least Week 12 against the Jets as a result of the injury (four games plus Miami's Week 10 bye). Miami didn't announce a corresponding roster move, but it's possible that the roster spot opened up by Brooks' placement on IR will go to fellow running back Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger), who is in the second week of his 21-day window to be activated from IR.