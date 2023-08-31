Brooks and Raheem Mostert are currently the only healthy running backs on the Dolphins' roster, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brooks was able to make the team as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, possibly due to injuries, but he was still able to beat out Myles Gaskin for a spot on the 53-man roster. Although it is likely that De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (neck) will both be healthy by the time the season opener against the Chargers rolls around, Jeff Wilson (abdomen), who will miss at least the first four games of the season after being placed on injured reserve Thursday, will not be. Brooks ran for 817 yards on 130 carries and six touchdowns in his final season of college and depending on how the injuries in the Miami backfield shake out, could end up working a third-down role when Week 1 comes around.