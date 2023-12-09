Brooks (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Brooks was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 29 after he sprained his right ankle in Week 6 against the Chargers. He was limited in practice leading up to Week 13 but was able to fully participate in sessions this week and has a chance to return to action Monday. Brooks has 15 carries for 94 yards in six games this season.