Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Brooks is week-to-week with an ankle injury he sustained in the Week 6 win over the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Active as the Dolphins' RB3 against Carolina with De'Von Achane (knee) and Jeff Wilson (abdomen, IR) out, Brooks played 11 snaps and rushed six times for 28 yards behind Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed. With Brooks likely to be sidelined, it's possible Wilson is cleared to make his season debut next Sunday night against the Eagles.