Brooks (ankle) will not return from injured reserve against the Commanders, as the Dolphins have downgraded him to out, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Brooks was designated to return from IR earlier in the week, which opened a 21-day window for him to be activated. With the Dolphins opting to err on the side of caution, his next opportunity to be activated will come in Week 14's tilt against the Titans. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since Week 6 due to an ankle injury.