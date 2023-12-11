Brooks (ankle) will not be activated off of injured reserve before Monday's game against the Titans, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Brooks was able to log full practices this week, but he'll remain sidelined for Week 14. The BYU product is still in the middle of his 21-day practice window with the team since being designated to return from IR on Nov. 29. His next opportunity to suit up will be Week 15 against the Jets.