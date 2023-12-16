Brooks (ankle/knee) is officially out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Brooks was designated to return from injured reserve Nov. 29, but he hasn't yet been activated. The rookie running back logged a trio of limited practices during Week 15 prep, though it's unclear how close he is to be able to return. Brooks' practice windows closes this coming Tuesday, and if Miami doesn't activate him by then, he'll be forced to sit out the remainder of the season.