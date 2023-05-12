The Dolphins signed Coleman as an undrafted free agent Friday.
After garnering a meager role in his first three collegiate seasons at Fresno State, Coleman transferred to Cal Poly and totaled 101 receptions for 1,502 yards and nine touchdowns over his final two campaigns. The 5-foot-11 speedster will have a chance to compete for a roster spot this offseason, but the top of Miami's wide receiver depth chart is likely set with Robbie Chosen and Braxton Berrios joining the returning trio of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson.