The Dolphins signed Myarick to a contract Monday.

The addition of Myarick gives the Dolphins depth at fullback while Alec Ingolf works his way through the league's concussion protocol. Myarick last saw regular-season action in 2022 with the Giants, when he played 16 games and caught seven passes (on eight targets) for 65 yards and one touchdown. He spent the first six weeks of the 2024 regular season on the Texans' practice squad before being cut mid-October.