Dolphins' Chris Myarick: Jumps to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Dec 12, 2020
Dolphins elevated Myarick to the active roster Saturday.
Myarick suited up for the Dolphins in Week 10 against the Chargers and played five snaps on offense. He'll simply add depth for Sunday's game against the Chiefs behind fellow tight ends Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen.
