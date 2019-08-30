Dolphins' Chris Myarick: Leads Miami in receiving
Myarick caught all six of his targets for 78 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
The undrafted free agent out of Temple led the Dolphins in catches and receiving yards in the final preseason game, and Myarick was the only tight end on the roster to even catch a pass in the contest. While he remains an extreme long shot to make the 53-man roster, this performance may have been good enough to secure him a spot on the Miami practice squad.
