site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dolphins-chris-myarick-promoted-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Dolphins' Chris Myarick: Promoted from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Myarick was elevated to Miami's active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 25-year-old will serve as an extra player from the practice squad for the second straight contest. Myarick played five offensive snaps and one snap on special teams during his NFL debut last week.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read