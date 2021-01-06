site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Chris Myarick: Remains with Miami
RotoWire Staff
Jan 5, 2021
Myarick signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old spent most of the season on Miami's practice squad, though he was elevated to the active roster and appeared in three games without a reception. Myarick will work through the Dolphins' offseason program in hopes of winning a spot on the season-opening roster in 2021.
