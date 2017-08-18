Play

Pantale is in concussion protocol, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Pantale reportedly suffered from the head injury in Thursday night's game against the Ravens. This is the second preseason in a row that Pantale has suffered a concussion, and it once again may have a serious impact on his chances of making the team's final roster.

