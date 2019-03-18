Dolphins' Chris Reed: Lands in Miami
Reed signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday.
Reed spent the last four seasons in Jacksonville, and will now provide interior depth on the Dolphins' offensive line. The 26-year-old has appeared in 25 games in his NFL career, including eight starts.
