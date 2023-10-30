Wilkins had five tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots.

Wilkins got to Mac Jones on a crucial third down at the beginning of the third quarter that forced the Patriots to take the field goal and keep the Dolphins up by seven points. Wilkins is now up to 4.5 sacks on the season and is second behind Bradley Chubb (5) in that category. Wilkins will look to add to his total in Week 9 against the Chiefs in Germany.