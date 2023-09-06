Wilkins (contract dispute) isn't listed on the Dolphins' injury report Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Wilkins held out of training camp while looking for an extension on his rookie deal, which will pay him $10.75 million this season. He ended his holdout last week and made it clear that he didn't consider a trade request and wants to stay in Miami. The 2019 first-round pick out of Clemson recorded a career-high 98 tackles last season to go along with 3.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 17 games.