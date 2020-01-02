Play

Wilkins recorded three tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Patriots.

Wilkins drew his usual start at defensive end Week 17 despite nursing an ankle injury. The 2019 first-round pick played all 16 games of his rookie season, notching 56 tackles (30 solo), two sacks and two defended passes. He also caught a touchdown on a trick play Week 16 against the Bengals. The 24-year-old will be an integral part of Miami's plans on defense for the 2020 season.

