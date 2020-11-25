The Dolphins activated Wilkins (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Wilkins missed the last two games while on the COVID-19 list, but the 2019 first-round pick is now on track to return for Sunday's tilt against the Jets. Wilkins only has 28 tackles and one sack through eight games this season, so his fantasy upside in IDP leagues is limited, but his return should make it easier for Miami to contain New York's offense.
