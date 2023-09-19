Wilkins notched seven tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-17 win over New England.

Wilkins, who currently playing out the final season of his rookie deal, played a key role in helping the Dolphins to improve to a 2-0 record via a victory over the AFC East rival Patriots. The 2019 first-round pick notched 3.5 sacks across 17 contests last season, but he could improve upon those numbers in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Wilkins' next chance to cause havoc up front will come Week 3 versus the Broncos.