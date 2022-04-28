The Dolphins exercised Wilkins' fifth-year option Thursday.
Wilkins is now signed through the 2023 campaign, giving both he and the Dolphins more time to negotiate on a long-term extension. The 2019 first-round pick posted a career season in 2021, with 89 total tackles and 4.5 sacks through 17 games.
