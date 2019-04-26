The Dolphins selected Wilkins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 13th overall.

Wilkins (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) is a stout defensive tackle who showed some playmaking ability on a dominant Clemson defensive line, starting four years and exceeding double-digit tackles for loss twice. Wilkins' athletic testing was below average (29.5-inch vertical, 107-inch broad jump) and therefore indicates limited playmaking upside in the NFL, but he's the kind of guy who could accumulate decent production just by contributing a lot of snaps consistently. He shouldn't need to leave the field in any particular defensive situation, and Miami has basically nothing at tackle otherwise.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ