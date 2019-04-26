Dolphins' Christian Wilkins: Headed to Miami
The Dolphins selected Wilkins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 13th overall.
Wilkins (6-foot-3, 315 pounds) is a stout defensive tackle who showed some playmaking ability on a dominant Clemson defensive line, starting four years and exceeding double-digit tackles for loss twice. Wilkins' athletic testing was below average (29.5-inch vertical, 107-inch broad jump) and therefore indicates limited playmaking upside in the NFL, but he's the kind of guy who could accumulate decent production just by contributing a lot of snaps consistently. He shouldn't need to leave the field in any particular defensive situation, and Miami has basically nothing at tackle otherwise.
