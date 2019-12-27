Play

Wilkins has ankle injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Wilkins was limited at practice all week by the ankle issue, leaving him a solid chance of suiting up this weekend. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, and he'll look to continue that trend for the season finale.

