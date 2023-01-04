Wilkins accumulated six tackles (four solo), including one sack, and a pass defended during Sunday's 23-21 defeat against the Patriots.

Wilkins continued to harass opposing offenses, increasing his season sack total to 3.5. He also logged his third pass defended over the past two games. Wilkins has now accumulated a career-high 92 tackles over 16 games, and he'll look to stamp this prolific campaign with another strong performance Week 18 against the Jets.