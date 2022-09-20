Wilkins notched eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 42-38 win over the Ravens.
Wilkins made a number of key tackles during Sunday's unlikely victory, including a two assists in the fourth quarter that resulted in Baltimore being stuffed on fourth down, setting up Miami for a touchdown to creep within 7 points of a lead. The 2019 first-round pick will need to keep up this momentum Week 3, with a tough matchup against Buffalo on deck.
