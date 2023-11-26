Wilkins finished with two sacks in the Dolphins' 34-13 win over the Jets on Friday.
The defensive tackle recorded three tackles in total and played on 60 percent of Miami's defensive snaps. Wilkins has 43 tackles, including 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery this season.
