Wilkins racked up a career-high 98 tackles (59 solo) in addition to 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 games in 2022.

The Dolphins have already picked up Wilkins' fifth-year option for 2023, but new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could have plenty of motivation to re-sign the ascending 2019 first-round pick. Wilkins developed into one of the NFL's best interior run defenders during the 2022 campaign and has proven himself as one of Miami's core players. It wouldn't be surprising to see the team open extension negotiations with Wilkins this offseason, and work to lock up the home-grown talent for multiple seasons.