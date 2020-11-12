Wilkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

This marks the first time all season that the Dolphins have lost starters to COVID, as both Wilkins and Kyle Van Noy moved to the reserve list Thursday. This leads to the conclusion that Wilkins and Van Noy have either contracted the virus or have come in close contact with someone who has. With that being the case, both players will be forced to sit out Sunday's home game against the Chargers. Raekwon Davis will get the nod at one of the starting defensive end slots with Wilkins in line to miss Week 10.