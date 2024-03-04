The Dolphins are not expected to franchise tag Wilkins by Tuesday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wilkins will immediately become one of the top free agents on the market if Miami indeed opts not to place the franchise tag on him. That won't necessarily mean Wilkins' future with the Dolphins is over, but given that the 28-year-old DT is coming of a career-best season in which he produced 65 total tackles (10 for a loss), 9.0 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, a team around the league could reasonably offer a contract that Miami can't match. Wilkins is one of the few interior defenders in the NFL to boast a truly complete combination of run-stuffing and pass-rushing aptitude.