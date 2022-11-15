Wilkins recorded seven tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns.

Wilkins split two sacks with fellow defensive lineman Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram, increasing his season total to 1.5 through ten games in 2022. The fourth-year defensive also logged three total QB hits against Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the Dolphins' pass rush teed off in this blowout win. Wilkins has now logged 50 tackles (28 solo) and one pass defended this season, and his next game will come against Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27 following Miami's Week 11 bye.