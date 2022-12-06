Wilkins notched 12 tackles (eight solo) and once forced fumble during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the 49ers.

Wilkins logged his best tackling day of the 2022 campaign during Sunday's loss, as it was his first contest this season with double-digit stops. The starting defensive end only has 1.5 sacks through 12 appearances, though Bradley Chubb's growing presence for the Dolphins could improve the pass rush as a whole down the stretch.