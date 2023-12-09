Wilkins (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Titans, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The 27-year-old was added to Miami's injury report Friday, but after a full practice session Saturday, it seems as if he's been able to move past his groin issue. Wilkins has been an integral part of the Dolphins' defense since entering the league in 2019, and he's logged 46 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks through 12 games this season.