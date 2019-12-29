Play

Wilkins (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against the Patriots.

The rookie defensive tackle put in limited practices throughout the week and will tough it out on game day, making it a full 16-game tally for him in his first pro campaign. Wilkins heads into the finale with 53 tackles (28 solo), two sacks and two passes defensed, along with a touchdown reception on a trick play.

