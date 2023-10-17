Wilkins logged five tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 42-21 win over Carolina.
Wilkins now has 3.5 sacks through six appearances this season, putting him in a good position to surpass his career-high mark (4.5) from back in 2021. The 2019 first-round pick will look to keep up his momentum during Sunday Night Football at Philadelphia in Week 7.
