Wilkins logged five tackles (two solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 42-21 win over Carolina.

Wilkins now has 3.5 sacks through six appearances this season, putting him in a good position to surpass his career-high mark (4.5) from back in 2021. The 2019 first-round pick will look to keep up his momentum during Sunday Night Football at Philadelphia in Week 7.

