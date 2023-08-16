Wilkins will not participate in team drills during practice while his agent works to renegotiate a new contract, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Wilkins is now in the final year of his rookie deal, which should pay him $10.75 million. However, the Clemson product feels like it's time he gets an extension and a contract that better fits what other defensive tackles of his stature are making. Wilkins stated, "I definitely feel like I've done enough and done a lot to earn a new deal and new contract," according to https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-christian-wilkins-hold-in-2023. Until he gets a new deal, he plans to do his best to avoid injury and continue his "hold-in" by showing up to camp, but working individual drills.