Wilkins recorded six tackles (five solo), one sack, two defended passes and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 21-11 loss to New England.

Wilkins was limited to just two sacks as a rookie in 2019, so it's encouraging to see him already getting off to a hot start Year 2. The second-year pro also matched his career-high tackle total during the Week 1 loss, so he'll be worth monitoring in IDP formats heading into a Week 2 tilt against the Bills.