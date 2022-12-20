Wilkins totaled six tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble in Saturday's game against the Bills.
Wilkins managed to force and recover a fumble in the fourth quarter, which lead to a Miami field goal. He's been a force for the Dolphins of late, collecting 38 tackles (23 solo), two sacks, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over his last five matchups.
