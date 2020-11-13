Coach Brian Flores confirmed Friday that Wilkins (undisclosed) will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The Dolphins placed Wilkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, and he'll be forced to miss at least one game as a result. The 2019 first-round pick has been a stalwart at defensive end for Miami all season, though he only has one sack, so his presence may prove difficult to replace versus Justin Herbert and the Chargers.