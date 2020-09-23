Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jaguars after logging a third consecutive limited practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Fejedelem missed last week's loss to the Bills, and he's looking unlikely to turn around and play in Week 3 on a short week. With Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) ruled out, Miami will be shorthanded in the secondary against what has been a surprisingly potent Jacksonville passing attack.