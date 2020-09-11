Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener in New England, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Fejedelem wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he's now logged back-to-back limited practices due to a pectoral issue. If the special-teams ace and depth safety isn't able to suit up Sunday, his next chance to take the field will come Week 2 against the Bills.
More News
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Heading to South Beach•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Healthy for Week 2•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Ready to rock•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Carted off field Saturday•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Huge game against Colts•