Fejedelem (pectoral) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's season opener in New England, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Fejedelem wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he's now logged back-to-back limited practices due to a pectoral issue. If the special-teams ace and depth safety isn't able to suit up Sunday, his next chance to take the field will come Week 2 against the Bills.