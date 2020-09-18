Fejedelem (pectoral) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game agianst the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Fejedelem put forth a trio of limited practice showings this week, but it still looks like he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game. Kavon Frazier and Brandon Jones will be in line to once again handle expanded depth roles if Fejedelem logs a second straight absence.
More News
-
Dolphins' Clayton Fejedelem: Limited in practice again•
-
Dolphins' Clayton Fejedelem: Sitting out Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Clayton Fejedelem: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Heading to South Beach•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Healthy for Week 2•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Questionable for Sunday•