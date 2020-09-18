Fejedelem (pectoral) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game agianst the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Fejedelem put forth a trio of limited practice showings this week, but it still looks like he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game. Kavon Frazier and Brandon Jones will be in line to once again handle expanded depth roles if Fejedelem logs a second straight absence.