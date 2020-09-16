Fejedelem (pectoral) was limited in practice Wednesday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Fejedelem was also able to practice on a limited basis leading up to the season opener against New England but ultimately had to sit that one out.
More News
-
Dolphins' Clayton Fejedelem: Sitting out Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Clayton Fejedelem: Doubtful for Week 1•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Heading to South Beach•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Healthy for Week 2•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Clayton Fejedelem: Ready to rock•