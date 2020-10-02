Fejedelem (pectoral) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Fejedelem has missed three straight games due to a pectoral injury, but he now appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against Seattle. He'll handle a depth role at safety when ready to go.
