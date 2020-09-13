Fejedelem (pectoral) is officially inactive for Sunday's opener against the Patriots, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Fejedelem was listed as doubtful heading into the contest with the pectoral issue, so this news isn't quite surprising. The Illinois product is more of a special-teams ace, so his absence likely won't affect much from an IDP perspective. In his stead, Kavon Frazier and Brandon Jones will handle depth safety and likely some special teams work Sunday.