Fejedelem (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
Fejedelem was considered doubtful after being limited in practice all week. Brandon Jones should continue to see a decent workload in nickel packages in Fejedelem's stead. The 27-year-old will need a quick recovery, as the Dolphins face Jacksonville on Thursday night.
